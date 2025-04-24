Greetings, pilots! The latest update includes a new adventure raid, the long-awaited event in the open world! We’ve spent a lot of time and resources on creating it and are happy to finally share it with you. In this blog entry, we’ll talk a little bit about it and its importance for the game and the lore of the world of Star Conflict.

Let’s start with the latter. The game’s narrative has recently been developing only outside of the game itself, through various stories and series of stories published on the website. These lore tales have all been building towards the events that you will discover within the game.

The new adventure plunges you into one of the most important and probably the decisive events for humanity in the Frontier sectors. The threat that appeared here has the potential to become devastating, and people will have to overcome their differences and work together to oppose it. While the states redirect all their armies and look for diplomatic ways of increasing humanity's defences, the UMC issues a call for help to every pilot capable of steering a spaceship. There may be no way back.

The adventure presents a challenge for the player, whether through various puzzles that test your logic and knowledge, or through combat that requires skill, fast reaction and ability to pilot your ship masterfully. We believe that adventures should not feel mandatory, they should invite you to solve various problems. The adventure that we have prepared for you combines a variety of challenges that we hope you will be interested in overcoming, and their complexity will not leave you bored.

Your journey will begin with a new “agent” contacting you with a series of assignments. It’s up to you to figure out who this agent is and what their true goals are. Of course, there will also be some familiar faces among the characters you’re going to meet, who will also keep in touch with you.

The adventure will send you on a journey to all corners of the Frontier sectors, where you will perform various tasks. Among the interesting challenges awaiting you are some that will require your ship to have good speed and maneuvering properties. We really hope you will enjoy it!

The adventure will test not only your firepower or your ability to adapt to difficult environments, but also your knowledge of the game’s universe! We recommend you to familiarize yourself with the latest series of stories, as well as with the general lore before you start playing. However, no one is going to rush you, so you don’t need to memorize everything about the world of the game in a short period of time. Just be warned that you may need to search for information in the texts published on the project’s website.

The adventure will make the open world dangerous again. An anomaly has swept through all of the Frontier sectors, causing a massive failure of the Seed-chips. This has happened before, but it seems that this time it will not be possible to restore the chips as quickly. Fortunately, there is a way around: special ammunition will help you deal with threats more effectively. Use it wisely! We hope that in the course of the adventure, the open world will once again become a dangerous place where you need to be on guard and beware of threats that are beyond your ship’s capabilities; in other words, it will once again present a worthy challenge to players.

You will not be able to complete the entire adventure in one fell swoop. On the contrary, the events will unfold at a relatively leisurely pace, and some quests may take more than a day to appear. This way, we hope that you will not get frustrated with having to spend long periods of time in the open world and only go there to complete a new challenge when you feel like you’re ready.

Of course, what’s an adventure without a good reward? We have selected prizes that will hopefully make you feel satisfied by completing the challenges. There may not be a promise of hundreds of millions of credits, but there are definitely valuable things to get: for example, various rare parts that are not usually found among quest rewards. We really hope that part of the reward for completing the adventure will be the experience itself!

There are many things that we haven’t revealed, but we hope that this blog entry will encourage you to check out the open world adventure and immerse yourself in the game’s story development by trying out the challenges we’ve prepared for you. Thank you for your attention and we look forward to seeing you in Star Conflict!