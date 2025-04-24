Attention all guests of Sunset Motel!

We’ve been paying close attention to your reports and comments, and once again we’ve rolled up our sleeves to make Sunset Motel an even smoother and cozier experience. This hotfix brings several fixes to improve stability, visuals, and overall gameplay comfort. Here's what’s been addressed:

🖼️ The issue with some textures not loading properly — especially on graphics cards with 4GB VRAM — has been resolved. Your motel should now look sharp and vibrant even on limited hardware.

🍺 A bug where the bar’s UI would stay open and not close properly has been fixed. You can now serve drinks without UI clutter.

📱 An issue where the tablet wouldn’t function in certain situations has been fixed. You should now be able to interact with it reliably.

🚿 A strange bug where the bathroom would merge with the main floor layout in some rooms has been corrected. No more layout chaos!

🆘 A new feature has been added — if your character gets stuck, you can now press ESC to automatically recover and get back to the motel.

🧼 Customers getting blocked at the door when decorative carpets were placed in front of entrances? Fixed! They can now freely walk in no matter your interior design skills.

⚙️ And finally, we’ve made general performance improvements across the game to ensure smoother gameplay for all players.

Thank you once again for your continued support and feedback — it truly helps us make Sunset Motel the warmest stop on the road. 🛎️💛

Stay tuned for more features, polish, and updates soon!