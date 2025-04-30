■Bug fixes
・Added a recovery process for save data with issues in progressing the bond mission "In Search of New Knowledge"
Once the patch is applied, starting gameplay will repair the issue.
・Improved stuttering issues on specific stages and circumstances
Rise of the Ronin Steam-Ver. 1.09.0.4 (04/30/2025)
■Bug fixes
