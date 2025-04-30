 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18219088 Edited 30 April 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

■Bug fixes
・Added a recovery process for save data with issues in progressing the bond mission "In Search of New Knowledge"
　Once the patch is applied, starting gameplay will repair the issue.
・Improved stuttering issues on specific stages and circumstances

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1340996
Windows 64-bit Depot 1340997
