Some abnormal scene transitions caused by fast operation have been fixed.

★ Daily Rewards of May 2025 have been updated!

The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 0 a.m. (KST) on May 1st.

// Rewards Info

14th reward : Icon "Stare at the stars"

21th reward : Banner "Twinkling stars"

★ Daily Rewards of November 2024 have been added to the shop.

Icon "CartooniSTAR" / 8,000 ARKK

Banner "Let's CARTOON!" / 17,000 ARKK