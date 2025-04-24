This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Let’s have a quick chat about what’s coming next.

🔧 Upcoming Update

We’re planning to drop a Steam API update this or next week! It’ll include inventory, reworked menus, cards, badges, and more goodies.

🛠 Major Roguelike Update

We’re aiming to launch a big roguelike update by the end of May (might slip a bit). Expect mini-bosses, familiars, revamped progression, and enchants!

🛒 Console Ports

We’ve already made solid progress and got the game running in multiplayer on Xbox! We’ll get back to porting soon and start working on Switch and PS5. Stay tuned for version 1.0.0!

🫂 PC + Console Crossplay

We’re looking into it and we really want to make it happen. Doesn’t seem too complicated so far!

👉 Full Release Plans

We’re targeting Fall 2025 for version 1.0.0. Expect more content, mechanical reworks, and a big push forward!

👍 Post-Launch Support

We’ll see how things go after launch. If everything lines up, we’re down for some DLC action. Bug fixes and polishing? Absolutely!

Thanks so much for all the support and the wild ride so far 💜

We love making this game, and we’re gonna do our best to make 1.0.0 a full-on gameplay explosion.

Now… back to the engine we go!