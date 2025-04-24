 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18219037 Edited 24 April 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • TWO NEW LEVELS

  • Cleaner UI

  • Improved camera

  • Toggle between Control Schemes in settings

  • Performance Improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3380171
