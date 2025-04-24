Changes:
-
TWO NEW LEVELS
-
Cleaner UI
-
Improved camera
-
Toggle between Control Schemes in settings
-
Performance Improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
TWO NEW LEVELS
Cleaner UI
Improved camera
Toggle between Control Schemes in settings
Performance Improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update