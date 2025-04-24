 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18218992 Edited 24 April 2025 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Contents

  • The Warrior character which used to have sword skills and shield skills is now separated to Warrior and Demon Knight.
  • Character choosing panel has been added, you can choose two characters so far.

Depot 3668621
