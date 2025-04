Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch-fix:

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect sound settings.

– Fixed an issue where the crosshair would not completely shrink back to its original state after shooting.

– Fixed an issue where after re-sitting behind the machine gun the heat scale was displayed incorrectly.

– Corrected various typos in the text.

– Fixed localization of some items and dialogues.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team