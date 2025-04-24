Due to the influx of Italian views, I decided to go the full mile and add Italian to the supported languages for the UI, if all goes well maybe we here at General Goods and Services will record some dubs for the songs in Italian. (perhaps new songs in entirely Italian)

Inspired by the localization in Italian, 7 other languages were added to the game. If your language wasn't added, make the game more popular! The chosen imported languages were based off of origins of views and Steam wish lists.

There are also more UI elements, I LOVE WORKING ON UI!!!

You can change your key binds and finally use controllers.

You can now change the sensitivity in game and language of the game in the options menu.

Thank you all for 14 purchases and 80 wish lists!!!!!