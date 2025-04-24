This patch brings Player driven market stalls, quest system stability and the first stage of the new introduction to a Class/Skill system.
New Content
- A Market Stall is up for Sale for players to use and sell their goods to visitors of the Island.
- The Tavern is now open servicing NPC Visitors simple drink behaviours.
- Quest Chain extended to guide to the Market Stall.
Improvements
- Save/Loadstones are now only given to Host players of a Server.
- Save/Loadstones now update your quest Progress.
- Can only Destroy a building via Build Mode while it is not in use.
- Building Bounds has been added as a mechanic.
- Added Draconic Wing visuals to the Air Dash.
Bugs
- Fixed a bug where you could Sell/Action Items from the Skills Page.
- Quest Systems Networking refactored so everyone is on the same quest/progression.
- Dead Animals will no longer continue to wander as they play the death animation.
Changed files in this update