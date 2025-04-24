 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18218787 Edited 24 April 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This patch brings Player driven market stalls, quest system stability and the first stage of the new introduction to a Class/Skill system.

New Content

  • A Market Stall is up for Sale for players to use and sell their goods to visitors of the Island.
  • The Tavern is now open servicing NPC Visitors simple drink behaviours.
  • Quest Chain extended to guide to the Market Stall.

Improvements

  • Save/Loadstones are now only given to Host players of a Server.
  • Save/Loadstones now update your quest Progress.
  • Can only Destroy a building via Build Mode while it is not in use.
  • Building Bounds has been added as a mechanic.
  • Added Draconic Wing visuals to the Air Dash.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where you could Sell/Action Items from the Skills Page.
  • Quest Systems Networking refactored so everyone is on the same quest/progression.
  • Dead Animals will no longer continue to wander as they play the death animation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2272041
  • Loading history…
