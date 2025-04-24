This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 2 Update 2 Notes:

Huge thanks to all the beta players for the feedback, bug reports, and busted strategy discoveries. This update brings some slimy new content, a rework to Devour Mind, a handful of balance tweaks, and fixes for bugs both new and old.

Balance Changes:

Devour Mind reworked:

Level 3

Arcane/Conjuration/Dark/Sorcery

Range: 4

Max Charges: 8

Minion Damage: 5

Deal 24 arcane and 24 dark damage to an enemy unit. Then, if the target is under 50% HP, deal that damage again. If this kills the target, they are raised as a zombie. Can only target living, demon, and arcane units.

Upgrades:

Horde Mode: cost 5 : Zombies raised by this spell can cast it on a 7 turn cooldown.

Gluttony : cost 4 : If Devour Mind kills the target, heal for half the target's max HP. Adds Blood tag.

Brain Freeze: cost 3 : Devour Mind: deals ice damage in addition to arcane and dark. If the target lives, they are frozen for 3 turns. Additionally, each of their abilities gains +3 cooldown. Adds Ice tag.

Slimeshot added functionality:

Now explodes your slime if cast on it and adds that slime’s max HP to the damage dealt

Slimy Boss modifier tuned down:

HP regen reduced to flat 2 per turn

Slime splits when max HP > base HP + 10

Always chooses a matching slime type (Green is fallback only)

Regeneration Aura - Regenerative Goop reworked:

Slimes healed by the aura now heal adjacent allies

Invoke Savagery – Savage Leap tuned:

now scales with radius stat

Pain Mirror – Dulled Pain:

cost reduced from 5 → 3

Spikeball Factory – Defense System:

now prefers spawning Spikeballs over shooting

Codex of Sacrifice changes:

Now only grants SP-learnable spells (no more cheesing those tag specific archmage trials)

The word spell is awarded after other level completion events (Grants the word after spells are awarded in Wild Magic, although rerolling causes it to be lost)

Bug Fixes and Misc:

Various Tooltip and typo fixes. (Thanks for continuing to report these!)

Fixed Holy Flame – Heaven’s Call not refunding charges

Fixed Lightning Form – Crackling Aura damaging allies

Fixed Magnetize damage attribution (now correctly counts as Enchantment tagged damage)

Fixed Rain Storm - Acid Rain damage attribution (now correctly counts the spell as the source)

Fixed Ice Vortex – Drake Calling spawning too many Ice Drakes when combined with Ice Tap or Draco Antiphony Scepter

Fixed crash from cloud removal with Storm Legion Banner & Blizzard Legion Banner

Fixed Vampiricism's Enthrall upgrade incorrectly working on non-living targets

Fixed Glass Orb's Enchantment Refraction recasting all enchantments, instead of only self-targeted ones

Fixed a bug with Slimeshot - Storm Transmutation which caused newly summoned slimes to be hit by the spell

New Content:

Amalgamate Slime: (Spell)

Level 3

Slime/Sorcery

Max Charges: 3

Range: Global

Requires LoS: False

All slime units in a connected group are amalgamated onto the target. The target gains the max hp, resists, spells, and spell damage, of the affected units. Target loses the base slime buff, and gains the Slimy boss buff. This spell must target a friendly slime unit.

Upgrades:

Global Network: cost 2 : Affects all friendly slimes in the level instead of those in a connected group.

Slime Drinker: cost 3 : You may target yourself with this spell. Casting it on yourself causes you to ignore its other effects, and heal for the total health of slimes absorbed.

Absorption: cost 4 : Slimes steal 1 max hp from adjacent enemy units before amalgamating. Adds the Blood tag.

Slimy Mimic: cost 6 : Instead of consolidating into the target slime, summons a random monster with the slimy boss modifier. The monster summoned depends on the total health of the absorbed slimes, with higher health pools yielding more powerful monsters. The summoned monster's health is set to the total health of the absorbed slimes. Adds the Chaos tag.

Slimebirth Cantromancy (Skill)

Level 5

Arcane/Slime

When an allied slime is spawned, it casts a random cantrip you know that shares a tag with it

Macrophagic Mask: (Head Equipment)

When a Living or Slime ally deals damage to an enemy, they gain 1 max HP.

Oozing Scale Armor: (Robe Equipment)

When you take damage from an enemy, spawn a slime matching the damage type. If none match, spawn a random slime.

Slimy Voodoo Mantle: (Robe Equipment)

If you would take damage, deal that damage to an adjacent slime ally instead.