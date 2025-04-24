G’day! Hello, everyone!

We would like to share the details of the hotfix released on April 23, which addresses issues related to the official launch update.

While many players showed great excitement and support following the official launch update, we sincerely apologize to those who experienced difficulties due to various bugs and errors in the game.

Based on community feedback and internal review conducted after the update, we have prioritized and addressed several key issues in this hotfix. We will continue to listen to your feedback and strive to provide a better gameplay experience.

Please see below for detailed information regarding the hotfix:

**

Hotfix Schedule:

**

April 24, 2025 – 10:30 (UTC)

No downtime required.

If you are currently playing the game, you may continue without interruption. However, to experience the updated gameplay with the applied fixes, we recommend exiting the game and installing the latest update before launching it again.

**

Bug Fixes:

**

Fixed a bug that made cocoons disappear when it was added to the inventory

Fixed a bug that did not give default permissions for Farm animals when a new player connects. Host players will need to give these permissions to anyone that has played before this fix by clicking the cog next to the player’s name on the options tab of the journal.

Fixed an issue that caused adult Vombats to freeze in place, and cause them to appear in different locations in multiplayer

Fixed an issue that caused White Boomers to appear in Capture Requests on the Bulletin Board

Fixed a bug that allowed Deeds to be deleted in creative mode

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused birds to disappear mid flight when being chased

Fixed a bug that prevented the Pontoon item recipe from being in the recipe unlocks pool

Fixed a bug that caused farm animal to appear dirty even after cleaning them

Fixed a bug that prevented Villagers from following the player into the mine elevator after a Town Bell has been built on the island

**

Changes:

**

When fed honey, Bug Terrariums will produce at least one silk a day, regardless of the type of bugs inside. Butterflies, Moths and Spiders still have a higher chance of creating cocoons

Changed 2 alternate recipes for the Bug Terrarium to be consistent with the main one. (The alternate recipes required 3 Bee Houses, but now only require 1)

The Animal Shower will now turn on if an animal walks through it, regardless if they are dirty or not.

The Animal Shower will turn on if a player walks through it.

Improved the reliability of Scarecrows scaring birds away

Rayne now sells Scarecrows, both in the visitor tent and her store

Villagers will get scared and not want to leave the elevator when it stops in the Hot Hot Hot

See you in the game~ Hooroo~!