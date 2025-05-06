The time has come. Among Us 3D has arrived!

We've been building up to this moment for months now, and the day is here.

By now, you already know all there is to know about Tag Mode and The Infected, crossplay functionality with Among Us 3D: VR, and the answers to all the frequently asked questions you had before launch... Surely.

If not, why don't you go ahead and give us a quick follow on social media, join our Discord, or sign up for our newsletter to stay up to day on the latest Among Us 3D news? That way, you would be in the know that [i]Among Us 3D will be [/i]available on Steam PC with a 20% Discount for two weeks, saving you some precious moolah. 💸

You'd also know that we're rewarding Crewmates — across ALL platforms! — with new, epic, and FREE cosmetics if we can reach specific Wishlist milestones. All beans can help us fuel with Skeld II to reach our goals by Wishlisting the game! We're on our way and approaching Milestone 2 territory.

Of course, you also are aware that we've reached the first Milestone — unlocking a beautiful new VR Headset Hat to be added into the Wardrobe in a few week's time. This tier ALSO granted beans who owned Among Us 3D: VR for SteamVR with a FREE copy of Among Us 3D added to their Steam library. Talk about a bonus!

But, of course, you knew all that. Because you're here, reading this update... instead of playing the game? 🥺 Such dedication.

While we sincerely appreciate that... go. Go play. Go win. Go bean-lieve.

Stay suspicious.

