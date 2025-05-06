Patch 16 Changes (Steam only, other platforms coming soon):

This minor patch is now out on Steam only, but will be brought to all other platforms except Nintendo Switch in late May. If you’re not on Steam, don’t worry, you’re not missing out! This is a minor patch mainly for adding a couple folks to the credits and fixing two PC-only bugs: clicking out of the game disabling certain inputs (such as the key for the ship’s lock on), which affected streamers in particular, and diagonal movement being faster than normal with mouse and keyboard.

Why stagger the releases like this? It’s to increase the chance that, if any bad bugs on Steam slipped through testing, they’ll get caught and fixed before the release of the other platforms. This is no shade to our QA testers, we’re just trying to be extra risk averse and conservative with the resources we put toward Outer Wilds since our new game is our priority!

This is also why we’re not bringing the patch to the Switch for the time being: it’s a risky platform for us to touch and the most important of these bug fixes don’t even apply to the Switch. We plan to reconsider once we decide if we’re going to bring Outer Wilds to Switch 2.

Once we put out Patch 16 on Epic, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Windows Store, we’ll make a note of it here and on our socials.

Gameplay

The Scout no longer clips through a planet and into space after being tossed into a certain black hole

Leaving the Scout in certain volumes on an astral body no longer deorbits that astral body

The player can no longer hold two items at once in a very specific situation in Echoes of the Eye

Gabbro's technique can now be used to make the credits roll in more situations

Fixed a peephole-related softlock in Echoes of the Eye

Using Gabbro's technique just before your light source goes out no longer puts the player into an incorrect state in Echoes of the Eye

Fix for raft lights remaining interactable after vanishing in Echoes of the Eye

Certain stones can no longer be dropped on certain rocks (prevents them from floating after a sudden change in scenery)

Fix for the Attlerock locator playing audio when only two of the three rings are aligned

Certain items are now returned to their shelves when the player exits certain dark areas in Echoes of the Eye

The Scout now correctly sticks to the ship's cockpit if the player flies into it while seated at the flight console

Certain Nomai computers now deactivate when a charged platform is used

Various fixes to collisions



Art & Visuals

Slightly improved the resolution of the glow effect on a certain probe

Removed a small blue square that could be seen floating in space in certain circumstances

Dark Bramble fog lights are now visible while walking around the ship's cabin

Fixed missing peephole eyelid animations in Echoes of the Eye

Updated some images on a certain satellite

Various fixes to missing or low resolution textures

UI

Fix for the Scout HUD marker appearing when it shouldn't be visible in specific situations

Fix for the UI of the Signalscope not appearing in some circumstances

Fix for some button prompts covering up the pause menu

Fix for the Lock-on UI not disappearing when a targeted meteor gets destroyed

Various UI fixes

Text & Localization

Fix to the Signalscope's "Unidentified Signal Nearby" prompt having a confusing meaning in Chinese

The projection stone used at Brittle Hollow's north pole now displays correctly colored text

A couple minor credits updates

Various text and localization fixes

PC Only

Diagonal movement is no longer faster when playing with mouse and keyboard

Clicking out of the game (or otherwise changing window focus) no longer disables certain inputs, such as the ship's lock-on function

As mentioned before, there are no more major updates planned for Outer Wilds or Echoes of the Eye because we are hard at work on our next game. There may be smaller updates like this from time to time, but no guarantees. Nevertheless, always feel free to report issues or reach out for help on our support page.

Thanks for your support and keep exploring!

Mobius