The Quests are now level capped and you can only choose one starting at lvl 3.

The Indigo Hand -- The path of Might (Hammer)

The Sisterhood of Shadow -- The path of Magic (Shadow Step)

so now you get the shadow step spell at level 3, which is kind of a game changer... you can step through locked gates and basically walk straight to erasmus if you wanted to.

a few other fix ups:

range shop should have some of the other throwing weapons in there now

initial spawn moved back to where matron is

various bug fixes

throwing dagger cooldown changed to fix spam bug

directionless dash is now a 100% horizontal dash in the current facing

i have a feeling you can get into trouble with the shadow step spell so do try to do that, then help me fix it up so you cant do anything game breaking. sequence breaking is totally on purpose.