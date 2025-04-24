Hey everyone, this update brings a ton of improvements to the Slime Rush mode, alongside some more polish and bug fixes. Please note that updates may start to slow down over the next few weeks. I currently have finals to start studying for so my time will be limited to work on Slimekeep.

Slime Rush Tweaks

Added 5 new Slime Rush-specific upgrades!

Slimeball drops now scale exponentially by round: 30 × 1.15^(round - 1)

Player now gains 1 special slimeball per round completed in Slime Rush

Removed certain incompatible upgrades from appearing in Slime Rush

Added round number text to the bottom corner of the screen in Slime Rush

Fixed a Slime Rush softlock caused by unkillable enemies

Fixed pit softlocks in Slime Rush

Fixed visual stacking issue with grass in Slime Rush

Visual and Gameplay Improvements

Made mech boss minion nuts and bolts more visible with a yellow outline

Reflected projectiles from the Samurai boss now have yellow outlines and move slower (6c31c8e)

Samurai boss slightly nerfed to make the fight less tanky

Chopper boss’s death ring no longer deals damage

Samurai knives stuck to walls no longer deal damage

Digger Slime no longer glows while digging

Added a laser sound effect to the DJ boss fight lasers

Added screenshake to the Chopper boss death animation

Bug Fixes

Fixed grass and decorations spawning inside pits/walls in Slime Rush

Fixed player being unable to open the pause menu in the Keep

Fixed save data incorrectly persisting between the tutorial and main game

Fixed the “Lucky Loot” upgrade not saving properly

Super Rush “ready” light now properly disappears when entering buildings

Thanks for playing and diving into Slime Rush! Keep the bug reports and feedback coming by reporting them to my Discord.

Happy sliming,

BenBonk