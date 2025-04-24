Hey everyone, this update brings a ton of improvements to the Slime Rush mode, alongside some more polish and bug fixes. Please note that updates may start to slow down over the next few weeks. I currently have finals to start studying for so my time will be limited to work on Slimekeep.
Slime Rush Tweaks
-
Added 5 new Slime Rush-specific upgrades!
-
Slimeball drops now scale exponentially by round: 30 × 1.15^(round - 1)
-
Player now gains 1 special slimeball per round completed in Slime Rush
-
Removed certain incompatible upgrades from appearing in Slime Rush
-
Added round number text to the bottom corner of the screen in Slime Rush
-
Fixed a Slime Rush softlock caused by unkillable enemies
-
Fixed pit softlocks in Slime Rush
-
Fixed visual stacking issue with grass in Slime Rush
Visual and Gameplay Improvements
-
Made mech boss minion nuts and bolts more visible with a yellow outline
-
Reflected projectiles from the Samurai boss now have yellow outlines and move slower (6c31c8e)
-
Samurai boss slightly nerfed to make the fight less tanky
-
Chopper boss’s death ring no longer deals damage
-
Samurai knives stuck to walls no longer deal damage
-
Digger Slime no longer glows while digging
-
Added a laser sound effect to the DJ boss fight lasers
-
Added screenshake to the Chopper boss death animation
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed grass and decorations spawning inside pits/walls in Slime Rush
-
Fixed player being unable to open the pause menu in the Keep
-
Fixed save data incorrectly persisting between the tutorial and main game
-
Fixed the “Lucky Loot” upgrade not saving properly
-
Super Rush “ready” light now properly disappears when entering buildings
Thanks for playing and diving into Slime Rush! Keep the bug reports and feedback coming by reporting them to my Discord.
Happy sliming,
BenBonk
Changed files in this update