 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18218407 Edited 24 April 2025 – 04:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Updated Unity version to 6000.0.47f1.
• Fixed an issue where moving the keyboard/controller "picker" over a Choice requirement would not visibly show the mouseover tooltip associated with those requirements.
• Fixed an issue in Insubstantial Actuality that could prevent progress through an edge case of specific past choices.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1074831
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1074832
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1074833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link