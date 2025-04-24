• Updated Unity version to 6000.0.47f1.
• Fixed an issue where moving the keyboard/controller "picker" over a Choice requirement would not visibly show the mouseover tooltip associated with those requirements.
• Fixed an issue in Insubstantial Actuality that could prevent progress through an edge case of specific past choices.
75.240425 release.
Update notes via Steam Community
