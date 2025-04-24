Hello Overriders, and thank you all for your continued support!

Following the release of v0.3.0, we've been closely reviewing your feedback and assessing the current state of the game. Based on what we've gathered, our upcoming late May update will focus on the following key areas:

🔧 1. Clarifying the Overrider System Rules

We've noticed that many players are having trouble understanding the relationship between [Cores], [Extensions], and [Chips]. While we believe the system is a critical part of gameplay—and very rewarding once mastered—we admit we haven’t explained it clearly enough.

Here’s what we’re doing:

🧩 Revamping system explanations to make them more intuitive

📘 Adding a comprehensive tutorial and onboarding flow

🖼️ Improving the UI/UX to visually represent core mechanics

Our goal is to make sure even new players can jump in and enjoy the thrill of crafting their builds.

🤖 2. Drone System Rework

The current drone system is being overhauled to simplify mechanics and bring it closer to the core Overrider loop.

Here’s the plan:

❌ The existing drone system will be removed

🧠 Drones will become a new Core type, fully integrated with the Overrider system

⚔️ Drones will no longer be tied to skills, but instead will participate directly in combat in a more intuitive way

This change is aimed at unifying all build-related mechanics into one coherent system.

📖 3. Story Progression Will Continue

The story will continue to unfold with each update. New narrative content will be added gradually as we move forward. We appreciate your patience and curiosity—there’s a lot more to uncover.

🧪 [Bonus] Current Overrider Core System: Quick Overview

For those who are still unsure how the Overrider system works, here’s a brief recap of the current rules:

🔹 Activating Overrider on any character triggers a Level 1 Core

🔹 Re-activating during its duration increases the level, up to Level 3

🔹 Each Core level trigers additional Extension Slots:

Level 1 → Slot I

Level 2 → Slots I + II

Level 3 → Slots I + II + III

⏳ When the timer ends, the Core resets to Level 0

🧬 Some Chips modify this behavior to help you reach higher Core levels faster

This system is at the heart of build customization—and we’re determined to make it as fun and understandable as possible.

💬 As always, thank you for your feedback and support. Your insights are shaping the future of the game, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next.

Stay tuned for more updates!

— The Dev Team