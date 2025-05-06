AMONG US 3D IS NOW ON PC
Let us welcome all the new PC beans of Among Us 3D to our crew! We're excited to introduce PC-VR crossplay functionality to the game, meaning you can now convince your friends who don't have VR headsets to hop into a lobby with you. EXCITING TIMES!
INTRODUCING TAG MODE
A brand new threat has entered the mix. Introducing: The Infected! In Tag Mode, it’s Infected versus Crewmates. The Infected try to catch and infect all the Crewmates to expand their ranks before the Crewmates can finish a set number of tasks.
-
Tag Mode can be accessed through matchmaking
-
Minimum player count of 6 required for Tag Mode
-
At game start, two players are chosen to be Infected
-
Two Infected at every player count
-
Infected spawn randomly at fixed spawn options around the map
-
-
Crewmates must complete a fixed number of tasks to win, Infected must infect everyone to win
-
Crewmates always have 3 tasks available to them
-
Whenever a Crewmate completes a task, a new task is assigned
-
Whenever a Crewmate completes a task, they receive a random power
-
Invisibility
— Makes the user invisible for a short period of time
— Can still be infected while invisible
-
Detection
— Reveals all Infected on the minimap
-
Guardian
—Places a shield on another Crewmate that protects the Crewmate from one infection (the infect action still goes on cooldown)
-
Stun
— Stunning an Infected resets the timer on their infect ability
-
Vent
— Allows the Crewmate to use a vent once, similar to the Engineer
— A vented Crewmate will be booted out of the vent when the timer ends
-
-
-
Tasks for Tag Mode are separate from the tasks in Classic mode.
-
There are no common nor long tasks
-
All tasks have only one minigame each
-
-
Alterations to Polus Point for Tag Mode
-
Quarry and Specimen are inaccessible, the doors leading to them are locked (in O2, Lava Stabilizer and Dropship)
-
All vents (except those in Quarry and Specimen) are connected in a single group.
-
Known Issues
With the launch of Among Us 3D, we have a handful of bugs and issues that made their way into this build of the game. We are actively working to address these issues and encourage players to contact our support channels on any additional issues they may encounter.
-
Performance on Meta Quest 2
-
Performance may be affected with multiplayer game modes, causing players to dip below 72 frames per second.
-
This issue is most common while in Tag Mode and/or on Meta Quest 2 headsets.
-
We have identified the core issue, and are working on an additional patch to directly fix these issues.
-
-
Host Migration Issues
-
Players may be sent to the Main Menu instead of the lobby in the event that a host leaves the original lobby.
-
Very rarely that player will need to reset their game if the Main Menu UI doesn’t appear.
-
-
Invisible Sabotage Arrows
- The visual indicators leading Impostors to Sabotages can sometimes display improperly or not at all
Changed files in this update