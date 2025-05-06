AMONG US 3D IS NOW ON PC

Let us welcome all the new PC beans of Among Us 3D to our crew! We're excited to introduce PC-VR crossplay functionality to the game, meaning you can now convince your friends who don't have VR headsets to hop into a lobby with you. EXCITING TIMES!

INTRODUCING TAG MODE

A brand new threat has entered the mix. Introducing: The Infected! In Tag Mode, it’s Infected versus Crewmates. The Infected try to catch and infect all the Crewmates to expand their ranks before the Crewmates can finish a set number of tasks.

Tag Mode can be accessed through matchmaking

Minimum player count of 6 required for Tag Mode

At game start, two players are chosen to be Infected Two Infected at every player count Infected spawn randomly at fixed spawn options around the map

Crewmates must complete a fixed number of tasks to win, Infected must infect everyone to win

Crewmates always have 3 tasks available to them

Whenever a Crewmate completes a task, a new task is assigned Whenever a Crewmate completes a task, they receive a random power Invisibility

— Makes the user invisible for a short period of time

— Can still be infected while invisible Detection

— Reveals all Infected on the minimap Guardian

—Places a shield on another Crewmate that protects the Crewmate from one infection (the infect action still goes on cooldown) Stun

— Stunning an Infected resets the timer on their infect ability Vent

— Allows the Crewmate to use a vent once, similar to the Engineer

— A vented Crewmate will be booted out of the vent when the timer ends

Tasks for Tag Mode are separate from the tasks in Classic mode. There are no common nor long tasks All tasks have only one minigame each

Alterations to Polus Point for Tag Mode Quarry and Specimen are inaccessible, the doors leading to them are locked (in O2, Lava Stabilizer and Dropship) All vents (except those in Quarry and Specimen) are connected in a single group.



Known Issues

With the launch of Among Us 3D, we have a handful of bugs and issues that made their way into this build of the game. We are actively working to address these issues and encourage players to contact our support channels on any additional issues they may encounter.