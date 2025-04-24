Dear Mahjong Player,

The scheduled maintenance for Amatsuki Mahjong on April 24 (Thu) has been successfully completed. The following new content has been added, along with system adjustments and bug fixes.

**<New Content>

New Limited Pool Character "Nezha" joins the game!**

Rebellious Flame — Nezha

CV: 大谷祐貴 (Japanese), 515 (Mandarin), 張希婷 (Cantonese)

2. Limited Fatebind Pool for "Nezha" Opens

Available Period: After maintenance on April 24 – June 11 at 03:59 (UTC+8)

Nezha's Limited-Time Fatebind Pool [Flameheart Conqueror]

When obtaining a character from the limited pools, there is a 50% chance that it will be Nezha!

Once the limited-time pool ends, Nezha will be temporarily unavailable in Fatebind.

3. Awakening Costume and Winning Animation for "Nezha" Now Available

Fatebinding duplicate character of Nezha grants “Character Fragments” tha used for awakening.

Awakening rewards include an animated Profile Frame and an animated title.

Reaching Awakening Level 5 unlocks Nezha’s exclusive Awakening Costume.

Nezha features two winning animations, which could be changed depending on whether the basic costume or the awakening costume is equipped.

4. Nezha's limited-time event begins, with rewards including an exclusive Riichi Stick, Awakening Stardust, and more

Event Period: After maintenance on April 24 – May 17 at 03:59 (UTC+8)

Celebrate Nezha’s arrival with the new themed exchange event, “Trial of True Fire”.

Complete event tasks and help Nezha collect Spirit Pearls to exchange for the exclusive Riichi stick “Fire-Tipped Spear”, and the valuable Awakening Stardusts! Free of charge!

5. "Nezha" Themed Bundles and Exchange Items Available for Limited Time, with New [Hand Style]

Availability: After maintenance on April 24 – June 11 at 03:59 (UTC+8)

A new Hand Style, “The Samadhi Fire Arm”, and the new pack, “Samadhi Fire Chest”, are now available for a limited time.

Open the pack to obtain rare items and the [The Samadhi Fire Arm Voucher], which can be used to redeem “The Samadhi Fire Arm”, "Awakening Starlume", and more.

"Samadhi Fire Chest" is limited to 10 purchases. Each chest guarantees 1x [The Samadhi Fire Arm Voucher], with a chance to receive 10 vouchers at once! Collect 10 vouchers to exchange for "The Samadhi Fire Arm".

6. "Awakening Starlume" Now Available

The new awakening item “Awakening Starlume” can be used in the Marketplace to exchange for any character’s Character Fragments.

7. Limited-Time “Awakening Starlume” Bundle Available

Availability: After maintenance on April 24 – June 11 at 03:59 (UTC+8)

8. New round of Daily Rebate event: "Daily Rebate Chest" Now Available

Event Period: After maintenance on April 24 – May 13 at 03:59 (UTC+8)

Spend a small amount of Diamonds once to unlock the [Daily Rebate Chest], which includes:

An equivalent value of Moonstones + EXTRA Costume Tickets instantly

Claim additional daily rewards for 11 consecutive days, such as Moonstones, Fatebind Vouchers, or Costume Tickets etc.

<General Fixes & Improvements>

Fixed an issue where game records of the "Tournament" category were not displaying correctly

<Mahjong Modes Specific Fixes>

[Taiwan Mahjong] Fixed missing calculation for "Triple Concealed Triplets" [Taiwan Mahjong] Fixed incorrect extra "Common Hand" scoring when winning with "Closed Wait" [Sichuan Mahjong] Fixed "Dragon Seven Pairs" being incorrectly scored as 5 fans, when it should be 4 fans [Sichuan Mahjong] Fixed Friend match "Four Rounds" setting not working properly

<Known Issues>

When entering the Season Pass page, the displayed pass level may be incorrect. Completing any mission and claiming a reward will refresh it to the correct level. This is scheduled to be fixed in the next version. In the [Tournament], clicking the register button may appear unresponsive even if registration succeeded. Players should exit and re-enter the register page to confirm their status. This issue is scheduled to be resolved in the next version.

The Amatsuki Mahjong Operations Team