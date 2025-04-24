DXP Events Re-Activated:
Now uses system date & time, yes this means you could easily hack it by changing your system date and time, however I hope you prefer your apps to work normally instead haha.
DXP Events Re-Activated
Update notes via Steam Community
DXP Events Re-Activated:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update