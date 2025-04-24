Translations Update - 04/23/25
- Added translations for Spanish and Polish
- Made UI fit the added languages
Other Additions
- Implemented a copy and paste feature of hex color values to the indicator customization features
Changes
- Moved HUD Size and Camera Zoom settings to the Graphics tab
- Changed the background color of the color preview for indicator customization menus to be more visible
- Removed unnecessary or redundant checkpoints
Fixes
- Fixed sliders not making sound on trajectory and tile indicator customization menus
- Fixed level endings not being consistent across all levels
- Fixed settings descriptions being cut off
- Fixed a bug with using 'esc' to navigate menus from indicator customization menus
- Fixed a bug with using 'esc' to navigate menus from warning pop-ups when resetting controls or settings
- Fixed a bug where the player/camera would shake on tutorial level
- Fixed levels not matching their new names in the win screen
