24 April 2025 Build 18218080
Update notes via Steam Community

Translations Update - 04/23/25

  • Added translations for Spanish and Polish
  • Made UI fit the added languages

Other Additions

  • Implemented a copy and paste feature of hex color values to the indicator customization features

Changes

  • Moved HUD Size and Camera Zoom settings to the Graphics tab
  • Changed the background color of the color preview for indicator customization menus to be more visible
  • Removed unnecessary or redundant checkpoints

Fixes

  • Fixed sliders not making sound on trajectory and tile indicator customization menus
  • Fixed level endings not being consistent across all levels
  • Fixed settings descriptions being cut off
  • Fixed a bug with using 'esc' to navigate menus from indicator customization menus
  • Fixed a bug with using 'esc' to navigate menus from warning pop-ups when resetting controls or settings
  • Fixed a bug where the player/camera would shake on tutorial level
  • Fixed levels not matching their new names in the win screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3433981
  • Loading history…
