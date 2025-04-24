The Sequel to Dezlooca Anthology! Dez Teams up once again with his brother Archaic the Chalcos Mage to save his city and everyone he cares about. Malik has returned, but this time stronger and with the help of his brother Malpherious He has plotted to come back after Earth! Dez and Archaic will need to gather Their Current Girlfriends and Homies to make sure they can save The world once again. However.... Mysteries may unfold as things are revealed about the true nature of the world they are defending.

Original Game included, In Game rewards for defeating the first game again!

6 New playable Characters Including the Original 4

Over 25 hours of Main Story

New End game post story content! 5 Raids To conquer as many times as you like!

Explore Seattle and surrounding Areas

Bosses Now move and animate their attacks

Party Combat Switch Sytem

Now with 5 active party Members

More Weapons

More Dungeons

More Enemies