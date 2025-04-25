 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18217950 Edited 25 April 2025 – 04:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we released our new civilization DLC in 4x4 PROGRESS!
Enjoy the atmosphere and game style of the newly added civilizations, and progress from the Stone Age to the Modern Era once again.

Includes 4 new civilizations.

  • Ainu: A civilization where the powerful Kamui threaten the civilization, but they use the threat in return. Unique tiles include Kamuy, Inaw, and Kotan.

  • Aztec: A tightrope civilization that gains strong military power by collateralizing its life. Unique tiles include Teocali and Cacao Farm.

  • Mongol: A civilization that lives a nomadic life and harvests a lot of food from the land. Unique tiles include Horse and Ger.

  • Australia: A civilization that actively preserves nature to obtain resources. Unique tiles include Station and Sydney Opera House.

Changed files in this update

