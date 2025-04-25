 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18217946 Edited 25 April 2025 – 01:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes & Adjustments

・Noble Mode has been implemented.
・As part of the beta implementation for the new expansion Northern Enchantress Second Edition, the following cards have been added:

  • Strife in the Court

  • Merchant Prince

  • Famed Horse

  • Noble Heiress

・The Fourth Ranked Match season has begun.
・You can now view data from the previous Ranked Match season on MyPage.
・While waiting for a match in Rank Match, you can now navigate to MyPage and switch between it and the Card Encyclopedia.

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
The next rotation is scheduled for May 2.

1st Anniversary Early Access Sale Now Live!!

From April 25 to May 9, we're celebrating the 1st Anniversary of Early Access with a special sale!
During this period, you can purchase HEART of CROWN Online at 20% off.
Make the most of Golden Week and enjoy the game with your friends!

