Hello,

Due to an error caused by the afternoon update on April 24, 2025, we are providing the following temporary workaround.

How to Apply the Fix

Go to the folder where the game is installed.

Default installation path:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hatsuka

If installed in a custom location:

[Your custom path]\Steam\steamapps\common\Hatsuka

In that folder, rename the folder named "하츠카" (in Korean) to "Hatsuka" (in English).

We apologize for the inconvenience and will work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.