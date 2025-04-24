 Skip to content

Major 24 April 2025 Build 18217914 Edited 24 April 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,
Due to an error caused by the afternoon update on April 24, 2025, we are providing the following temporary workaround.

How to Apply the Fix
Go to the folder where the game is installed.

Default installation path:
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Hatsuka

If installed in a custom location:
[Your custom path]\Steam\steamapps\common\Hatsuka

In that folder, rename the folder named "하츠카" (in Korean) to "Hatsuka" (in English).

We apologize for the inconvenience and will work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

