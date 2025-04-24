 Skip to content

Major 24 April 2025 Build 18217889 Edited 24 April 2025 – 03:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
v12 - A whole new look

  • Added 2 New Spells -

    • Aligu - Ties blocks together via a flexible string

    • Pordon - Points to the nearest door

  • Added ~40 new decorations

  • Added ~64 new block textures

  • Retextured collectibles

  • Added ~10 new storyboards

  • Camera smoothing included in movement

  • Added peek up and down with (w,s)

  • Fixed tutorial wand light reversal

  • Added new tutotial signs.

  • Changed inscriptions for Granda and Home.

  • Fixed an issue where world trees were not consistent.

