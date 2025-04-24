v12 - A whole new look
Added 2 New Spells -
Aligu - Ties blocks together via a flexible string
Pordon - Points to the nearest door
Added ~40 new decorations
Added ~64 new block textures
Retextured collectibles
Added ~10 new storyboards
Camera smoothing included in movement
Added peek up and down with (w,s)
Fixed tutorial wand light reversal
Added new tutotial signs.
Changed inscriptions for Granda and Home.
Fixed an issue where world trees were not consistent.
