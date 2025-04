The group stage draw** results** for the 2025 Conqueror's Blade League (CBL) has been revealed!

The 2025 Conqueror's Blade League kicks off on April 25!

Sixteen teams from the APAC, EU, and CN regions, along with eight teams from the AMS region, will clash in a BO3 (best-of-three) format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. Who will rise to claim the crown? Stay tuned!