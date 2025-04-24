Hello, this is Guidus Zero.
The v2.0.3 balance patch has been released, and we would like to share the details below.
[Patch Notes]
- Added a special Decoration as a reward for clearing Hard Mode.
- Rebalanced combat difficulty for Twilight and above, making Hard Mode more challenging than before.
- Adjusted Traits, with a focus on tuning down characters that were overperforming.
- Rebalanced certain Artifact effects, focusing on those that were either too powerful or had limited usability.
- Spirit Bond now activates after collecting Spirit's Power 4 times, instead of 5.
We'll continue working hard to ensure a smoother and more stable gameplay environment.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update