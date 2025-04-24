Hello, this is Guidus Zero.

The v2.0.3 balance patch has been released, and we would like to share the details below.

[Patch Notes]

Added a special Decoration as a reward for clearing Hard Mode. Rebalanced combat difficulty for Twilight and above, making Hard Mode more challenging than before. Adjusted Traits, with a focus on tuning down characters that were overperforming. Rebalanced certain Artifact effects, focusing on those that were either too powerful or had limited usability. Spirit Bond now activates after collecting Spirit's Power 4 times, instead of 5.

We'll continue working hard to ensure a smoother and more stable gameplay environment.

Thank you.