24 April 2025 Build 18217461 Edited 24 April 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
-Fixed an issue where trains such as 1215A and 777 could not proceed when starting from an intermediate station.
-Fixed an issue where doors would open at locations without a platform when starting from Hagoromobashi Station with a 6-car train.
-Fixed an issue where starting conductor duties from a mid-route station caused point deductions for in-train announcements.
-Fixed the initial screen display of the tablet when starting conductor duties from a mid-route station.
-Fixed an issue where ATS recovery was not possible after an emergency brake activation until the signal cleared.
-Corrected the text color of the "Select Starting Station" option, which was mistakenly displayed in blue.

Original text(Japanese)
一部修正のアップデート
・1215A、777列車などで途中駅から開始すると進行不可能になる不具合を修正しました。
・6両編成で羽衣橋駅から開始した際、ホームがない場所のドアが開いている不具合を修正しました。
・車掌業務で途中駅から開始した場合、車内放送で減点される不具合を修正しました。
・車掌業務で途中駅から開始した場合のタブレットの初期画面を修正しました。
・ATS非常動作時、信号開通までATS復帰できなかった不具合を修正しました。
・開始駅選択の文字が青色になっていたのを修正しました。

