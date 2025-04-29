Get Ready, Riders – Season 4 is here. Time to drop the clutch and dive into an all-new, feature-packed season of MX vs ATV! Season 4 brings a stacked lineup of fresh content, more ways to customize your ride, and some serious upgrades to the experience you already love.

We’re talking new bikes from your favorite manufacturers - Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, Kawasaki - plus the first round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship DLC. Whether you're chasing podiums or just tearing it up in free ride, there's plenty to keep you busy.

Customization fans, we didn’t forget you - the new options are more than just icing on the cake. They’re full-on upgrades to your rider style and machine setup.

Feeling bold? Check out the all-new Pro MX 450F Experimental bike, now in your garage. It features the most advanced physics model yet and is a real beast to handle. Think you’ve got what it takes? Hop on, give it a spin, and join the conversation on our Discord server. We’re counting on the real ones to help us fine-tune it!

Check out the Season 4 Trailer:

MX vs ATV Legends is being developed by Rainbow Studios and published by THQ Nordic. The base game is available at an SRP of €39.99 / $39.99 / £34.99 for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Please note that the base game MX vs ATV Legends is required to play the DLC.

Steam Sale until May 5th

If you’re quick and haven’t picked up MX vs ATV Legends yet, now’s the perfect time - it’s 60% off on Steam! Most of the DLCs are also heavily discounted, so it’s a great chance to round out your collection.

For more information about MX vs ATV Legends visit https://www.mxvsatv.com/

