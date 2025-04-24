 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18217403 Edited 24 April 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following fixes have been added:

  • Support for non-QWERTY keyboards.

  • Forums are now properly sorted.

  • Window scaling issues have been fixed.

  • Optimizations to help with interfacing and loading.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2862851
