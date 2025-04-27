 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18217227 Edited 28 April 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small hotfix. We're continuing with our optimization improvements, and we've made some slight balancing adjustments for our weapons to better align with the recent durability changes. As usual, let us know how it's feeling.

Patch Notes

Adjustments

  • Optimization pass on Pogo's Greenhaven, Mercer High School, Bloomingburg Books and Texway Gas Green St.

  • Changed the starting weapons in all starting shelters and adjusted the cost to craft weapons.

Don't forget to join the Discord: https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx

Harriet
& the Into the Dead team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2239711
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2239712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link