A small hotfix. We're continuing with our optimization improvements, and we've made some slight balancing adjustments for our weapons to better align with the recent durability changes. As usual, let us know how it's feeling.

Patch Notes

Adjustments

Optimization pass on Pogo's Greenhaven, Mercer High School, Bloomingburg Books and Texway Gas Green St.

Changed the starting weapons in all starting shelters and adjusted the cost to craft weapons.

Harriet

& the Into the Dead team