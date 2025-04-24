 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18217171 Edited 24 April 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎯 Goal: Improved Leaderboard Visuals 🏆

To fine-tune the leaderboard layout and test dynamic color transitions (focus on you, obviously 😎), I need more player data.

➡ Come slay some zombies 🧟‍♂️🔫 and earn your spot on the board.

The more names, the better I can test the glowing center (that’s you) and the color gradient around it (green for "doing good", red for "nice try").

This will help tweak animations and polish the visual effects — because even undead carnage deserves sexy UI.

Go make a mess. For science. 🧪🩸

Changed files in this update

Depot 3240001
  • Loading history…
