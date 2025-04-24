🎯 Goal: Improved Leaderboard Visuals 🏆

To fine-tune the leaderboard layout and test dynamic color transitions (focus on you, obviously 😎), I need more player data.

➡ Come slay some zombies 🧟‍♂️🔫 and earn your spot on the board.

The more names, the better I can test the glowing center (that’s you) and the color gradient around it (green for "doing good", red for "nice try").

This will help tweak animations and polish the visual effects — because even undead carnage deserves sexy UI.

Go make a mess. For science. 🧪🩸