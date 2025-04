Fix surface entering water bug when player wouldn't start swimming.

Fix disappearing crab traps.

New Feature Raft extensions can now be put on the front and back of the raft base to make a longer raft.

If you have played UNPOC and enjoy the game and want to make it better, please join the discord and submit feedback or bugs there. I appreciate all the support!

https://discord.gg/nuHf2WBNYj