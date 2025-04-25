The wait is over – your first grocery store is now open for business! 🏪

In Grocery Store Tycoon - First Store, you step into the shoes of a store manager. Your job? Scan items at the register, stock shelves, hire employees, set prices, and manage inventory to keep customers happy and your profits growing.

But running a store isn’t just about selling products – you’ll need to make smart business decisions, expand your shop, and stay ahead of the competition.

🛍️ Stock up, scan, and sell – keep the store running smoothly!

👥 Hire and manage employees – build a great team to boost efficiency!

🏗️ Expand your business – grow from a small shop to a retail empire!

Ready to test your management skills? Jump into the game now and start your journey as a store owner!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2870330/Grocery_Store_Tycoon/