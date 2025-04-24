Without stopping the game servers, the following changes have been implemented:
Onyx drop from safes and bosses has been significantly increased.
Rank entry thresholds have been updated:
Shadow: 625 → 300
Devastated: 1250 → 1000
Distorted: 3125 → 2500
Phantom: 6250 → 5000
Risen: 12500 → 10000
Interface changes will be visible after updating the client and relogging into the game.
Thank you for the feedback — we continue working on improving the gameplay.
Respectfully,
EXBO Team
