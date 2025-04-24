 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18216840 Edited 24 April 2025 – 01:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Without stopping the game servers, the following changes have been implemented:

Onyx drop from safes and bosses has been significantly increased.

Rank entry thresholds have been updated:

  • Shadow: 625 → 300

  • Devastated: 1250 → 1000

  • Distorted: 3125 → 2500

  • Phantom: 6250 → 5000

  • Risen: 12500 → 10000

Interface changes will be visible after updating the client and relogging into the game.

Thank you for the feedback — we continue working on improving the gameplay.

Respectfully,
EXBO Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1818452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link