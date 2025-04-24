Without stopping the game servers, the following changes have been implemented:

Onyx drop from safes and bosses has been significantly increased.

Rank entry thresholds have been updated:

Shadow: 625 → 300

Devastated: 1250 → 1000

Distorted: 3125 → 2500

Phantom: 6250 → 5000

Risen: 12500 → 10000

Interface changes will be visible after updating the client and relogging into the game.

Thank you for the feedback — we continue working on improving the gameplay.

Respectfully,

EXBO Team