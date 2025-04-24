Build 0.1.18 release

Create a fresh save file, or you'll experience bugs!

Skill Cards are currently disabled for balancing purposes.

Shuro here. There's a lot to unpack in this update. This update brings new upgrade mechanics and a lot of additional changes. First I will write about big main additions, but the rest of small changes/fixes will be listed at the bottom.

Okay, so what's new:

Shrine Upgrades:

Souls, that you obtain during the game, now can be spent in the "Shrine". It's located in the top left corner of the Hub. Shrine will give global upgrades to a collection of stats. After upgrading one stat, it's cost of upgrade increases. Each stat has it's own price and upgrade cap.

Skull Sacrifice:

Now the Player can collect Golden Skulls during the game. Their drop rate is low, but can be increased by playing higher difficulties (Difficulties explained below). By interacting a giant skeleton hand with a purple flame in the Hub, Player will open a menu with upgrades. Each upgrade costs 1 Golden skull and boosts the Player's stats. Comparing to the Shrine upgrades, Skull Sacrifice has a very high stat cap. Additionally, Golden Skulls can be purchased in Soul Shop for a big price.

Difficulty Cauldron:

Intractable object, just like the shrine. It opens up a menu where the Player can select current difficulty of the session. Each difficulty increases Enemy's strength, but also boosts the rewards from playing on this difficulty. After defeating specific bosses on difficulties, that the Player didn't complete, will reward him with Weapon Upgrade Tokens (Weapon Upgrades is listed below). Rewards for the difficulty are unique for every weapon. If the Player manages to complete higher difficulties, he will receive rewards for all previous difficulties that he didn't complete with the current weapon.

Weapon Upgrades:

Player now receives Weapon Upgrade tokens from completing difficulties with each weapon. These tokens can be spent in Weapon Upgrade menu. To access it, grab the weapon, and interact with the same weapon on the wall that you're currently holding. Each weapon has a limited amount of levels, and the cost for these levels is growing with each upgrade. This system allows Player to upgrade the Base Stats of the weapon, that will be later scaled with other buffs.

Cheat Sins:

Now there's a Cheat Sins altar next to the right wall in the Hub. Player can give himself souls, golden skulls and weapon upgrade tokens. I added this because I am constantly reworking the Save System code, and this could lead to you losing a bunch of progress. Also it's a nice tool to test the game, and I will remove it later. It's protected by a password, good luck finding it :)

Alright, these are the big changes. Now here's the rest of additions and fixes:

Additions and Fixes: