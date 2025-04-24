This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

New update!

The highlights are all fish oriented.

Fishing Improvements:

Areas have been made a bit more distinctive fishing-wise and now have their own more limited fish populations. As a result fishing is now generally easier provided you alternate your fishing spots and don't overfish too much, so that populations can have a chance to recover.

In addition to this we've also added a couple artificial lures and a funnel trap that can be deployed in the river and passively catch fish for you.

Version EA_0.36:

Further reduced the occurrence of the "payload is too big" error in the bug report system.

Food items should no longer increase spoilage when being processed and there have been new tweaks to the amount of bacteria removed when cooking or boiling.

Improvements and rebalancing of the fishing system.

Added the funnel trap and the two new lures.

Fixed an issue which made it hard for Female Boars to get pregnant in the open.

Animals no longer get a happiness penalty from feeling overcrowded when outdoors.

Animals are now properly getting a happiness bonus when grazing outdoors.

It is no longer possible to place live boars inside storage pots, baskets and sacks.

Tranquilizer Coating now has proper name when applied to a Weapon.

Milling Bones inside a Quern now gives proper amounts of Bonemeal.

Burnt stones can now be milled inside Querns.

Unsafe and River Water now display a proper message when boiled.

Significantly reduced liquid capacity of Storage Pots.

Rain Cistern is now much bigger and collects Rain Water faster but the liquid capacity of Storage Pots has been reduced.

Eating Foods Spiced with Frostleaf Powder now properly gives the Frostleaf Effect.

Tweaked Egg saturation.

That's all for now!

See you all for the next patch!

Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.

If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below. Be warned though, things are less stable there! :)

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2868860/discussions/0/600774299444324511/