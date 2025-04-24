 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18216589
Patch Notes - v1.1.7

Offline Leveling

  • Players now gain experience for up to 8 hours while offline.

  • A new window on game launch will display offline progress earned.

  • Rock Collections will also receive experience while offline.

Achievements

  • Added 90+ new achievements to unlock. Most of which are from purchasing the cosmetic rocks.

New Rock

  • Introducing SONDER, purchasable for 4800 ST.

  • 3 cosmetics for SONDER are now also available for 4800 ST each.

Cosmetic Purchase Changes

  • Removed the ability to purchase rock cosmetics with OB.

  • This change ensures achievements can’t be unlocked with real money.

  • Remaining OB can still be used in future Rock Pass collections or additions.

Limited-Time Event

  • Event Period: April 23 – April 29.

  • Enjoy +100% level speed during the event.

