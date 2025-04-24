Patch Notes - v1.1.7
Offline Leveling
Players now gain experience for up to 8 hours while offline.
A new window on game launch will display offline progress earned.
Rock Collections will also receive experience while offline.
Achievements
- Added 90+ new achievements to unlock. Most of which are from purchasing the cosmetic rocks.
New Rock
Introducing SONDER, purchasable for 4800 ST.
3 cosmetics for SONDER are now also available for 4800 ST each.
Cosmetic Purchase Changes
Removed the ability to purchase rock cosmetics with OB.
This change ensures achievements can’t be unlocked with real money.
Remaining OB can still be used in future Rock Pass collections or additions.
Limited-Time Event
Event Period: April 23 – April 29.
Enjoy +100% level speed during the event.
