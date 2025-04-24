Hope you guys are enjoying the Year of the Crab Update! Of course, there's always some bugs, so here's today's fixes. Please continue reporting found issues in our discord, our QA team is keeping an eye on it :)

MAJOR FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Consortium would not drop his Adaptation in NG+. For players who already defeated him, go back to where he was to find it on the ground.

Fixed issue where playing a Combat Memory / Trial of the Warrior could mess up dialogue flags upon returning to the main game. (The "vanishing treasure map" issue reported was a result of this)

Fixed issue where entering a Moon Snail Shell with the spawned Snail Sanctum shell equipped could lock up gameplay after quitting and reloading the save.

GENERAL

Changed control prompts to fall back to keyboard when an unidentifiable "controller" is attached. Should fix a handful of issues where players saw <[inputprompt]> in place of a keyboard prompt.

Fixed an issue where Scuttling Sludge Steamroller would not have his additional friends when fought in a Combat Memory or Trial in NG+.

Snapbandit Deadeye Museum Exhibit will also be visible after defeating Topoda, as a failsafe for those who killed the Deadeye before the update launched.

Royal Shellsplitter no longer drops its NG+ reward in New Game.

Fixed an issue where fishing the Molted King while he's midair would make him unfishable for some duration afterwards.

Fixed Roland's boss drop in NG+.

Added the bonus New Game Plus boss to Combat Memories.

Fixed an issue where some Sardines have 1 HP above their intended max health

Fixed an issue where a buried treasure in the Unfathom could not be fished out.

Fixed an issue where getting grabbed while performing Twist Top would keep the hitbox active.