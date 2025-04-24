 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18216515 Edited 24 April 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed multiple bugs

  • Improved performance and frame skipping on lower end devices

  • Fixed math bugs

  • Improved front-end

  • New Game engine version with graphical enhancements and more customization

  • Upgraded to Unity 6 Engine.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1981701
