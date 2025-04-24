-
Fixed multiple bugs
-
Improved performance and frame skipping on lower end devices
-
Fixed math bugs
-
Improved front-end
-
New Game engine version with graphical enhancements and more customization
-
Upgraded to Unity 6 Engine.
Anniversary Edition 2.1.0 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
