24 April 2025 Build 18216488 Edited 24 April 2025 – 01:13:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added 3rd battle Royale map, the ability to vault over and climb onto currently set to "J" key, and the shopping mall and farms area have been added, the shopping mall has moving escalators and working elevators, right now I have the interact set to the "T"key for the doors and elevator buttons. These inputs are only temporary.

