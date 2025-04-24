 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18216256 Edited 24 April 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixes:

  • Bug where level number indicator is wrong

  • Added fireflies to forest levels

If you have any other issues, please email realmanduckproductions@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 3207871
