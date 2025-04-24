HumanitZ Hotfix 917.X.5

Here is a hotfix to help improve performance and fix some issues.

Server Info: Servers need to be restarted to pull the latest patch

Improvements to server performance

Fixed memory leak related to foliage system

Fixed horse not refunding saddle and items when dead and not mounted

Fixed horse issues related to stamina

Fixed apoc pitchfork description error

Fixed text flickering in spawn menu

Fixed metal shelf block shots

Fixed gate material issues

Fixed eating tomato animation

Fixed Scenario time of day error

Removed Spoilage from Uncooked Rice and Increased Stack Size

Changes to shadows and lighting to help performance

Added new server option "FreezeTime" for when no players are not on the server (info inside the readme.txt)

Thank you for your awesome support!

HZ Team