HumanitZ Hotfix 917.X.5
Here is a hotfix to help improve performance and fix some issues.
Server Info: Servers need to be restarted to pull the latest patch
-
Improvements to server performance
-
Fixed memory leak related to foliage system
-
Fixed horse not refunding saddle and items when dead and not mounted
-
Fixed horse issues related to stamina
-
Fixed apoc pitchfork description error
-
Fixed text flickering in spawn menu
-
Fixed metal shelf block shots
-
Fixed gate material issues
-
Fixed eating tomato animation
-
Fixed Scenario time of day error
-
Removed Spoilage from Uncooked Rice and Increased Stack Size
-
Changes to shadows and lighting to help performance
-
Added new server option "FreezeTime" for when no players are not on the server (info inside the readme.txt)
Thank you for your awesome support!
HZ Team
