This is just a quick first patch to try and resolve some of the more pressing issues that have come up at launch. More fixes to come later!

Updates:

Achievements should be fully working (and will apply for any you have already earned, you will not need to earn any again)

Changes have been made to the save system, which we hope will resolve an issue some people experienced when changing their settings during encounters

More aspect ratio options have been added to the settings

Thanks so much to everyone who has played so far!