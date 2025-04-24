 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18216168 Edited 24 April 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This is just a quick first patch to try and resolve some of the more pressing issues that have come up at launch. More fixes to come later!

Updates:

  • Achievements should be fully working (and will apply for any you have already earned, you will not need to earn any again)
  • Changes have been made to the save system, which we hope will resolve an issue some people experienced when changing their settings during encounters
  • More aspect ratio options have been added to the settings

Thanks so much to everyone who has played so far!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116511
