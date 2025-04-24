This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers!

Since the beta started on April 8th, we have received hundreds of comments sharing your feedback, concerns, requests, and general thoughts about the upcoming update! More than 50 MythForce players completed our Playtest survey (so far), and we’re thankful to each and every one of you!

We’ve implemented some changes based on the feedback and are looking forward to hearing from you.

We still have more work planned, the Playtest will continue for a few more weeks, so stay tuned! The largest areas of feedback we received were the following:

Difficulty

The general feedback was that Single Player games and Encounter Objectives that require the player to carry Soul Gems were much too intense for Easy and Normal difficulties in particular. To address this feedback, we’ve implemented the following:

We’ve lowered the enemy density on Easy and Normal difficulties to make combat less intense

Soul Gem beams now damage and Chill enemies to make related Encounter Objectives easier to manage

Player Max Energy no longer increases based on Player Level, it is instead now the Max Energy you would have formerly had at Max Level

--This was a modest increase to begin with, so now energy management should be easier for new players while not impacting advanced players

Levelling and Level Up Rewards

Feedback indicated that it takes too long to get into the Skill Trees, particularly over the course of the first 10 levels. At the top end, the consensus was 25 levels per character at the current experience gain rate was more investment than most people were willing to put in for second, third, or fourth characters. To address this we have:

Reduced Max Level from 25 to 20 and are granting more Skill Points and Attribute Points as rewards for the earlier levels.

The total number of Skill Points and Attribute Points available at Max Level is the same

We have lowered the XP requirements to reach higher levels

We have changed the XP awarded from various Episodes

We have increased XP bonus of the Revelatory Charm to speed up the levelling process

Related Playtest Levelling Notes

If you want to experience the new changes as intended, we recommend starting with a new save file. Please reach out on Discord if you have any questions regarding the process.

The feedback indicated that most players did not get the opportunity to play more than one character at a high level. To give Playtesters the opportunity to play with different characters at high level, we have added a toggle in the Observatory that allows players to manually increase or decrease their Level. This is a Playtest Only Feature, and we hope you’ll enjoy experimenting with other characters at, or near, Max Level.

Trinkets, Gold, and the Merchants Table

The general consensus is that now that we can equip trinkets from the Emporium and take them into dungeons, the in-run Trinkets have no meaningful relevance, which also greatly impacts the utility of the Merchant Table. Related feedback around gold, particularly around gold pickings after the last Merchant Table having no utility was received as well.

For today’s update we’ve focused on difficulty and levelling, so we haven’t addressed this feedback in this patch.

Fixes and Polish