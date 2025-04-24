Greetings Adventurers!
Since the beta started on April 8th, we have received hundreds of comments sharing your feedback, concerns, requests, and general thoughts about the upcoming update! More than 50 MythForce players completed our Playtest survey (so far), and we’re thankful to each and every one of you!
We’ve implemented some changes based on the feedback and are looking forward to hearing from you.
We still have more work planned, the Playtest will continue for a few more weeks, so stay tuned! The largest areas of feedback we received were the following:
Difficulty
The general feedback was that Single Player games and Encounter Objectives that require the player to carry Soul Gems were much too intense for Easy and Normal difficulties in particular. To address this feedback, we’ve implemented the following:
-
We’ve lowered the enemy density on Easy and Normal difficulties to make combat less intense
-
Soul Gem beams now damage and Chill enemies to make related Encounter Objectives easier to manage
-
Player Max Energy no longer increases based on Player Level, it is instead now the Max Energy you would have formerly had at Max Level
--This was a modest increase to begin with, so now energy management should be easier for new players while not impacting advanced players
Levelling and Level Up Rewards
Feedback indicated that it takes too long to get into the Skill Trees, particularly over the course of the first 10 levels. At the top end, the consensus was 25 levels per character at the current experience gain rate was more investment than most people were willing to put in for second, third, or fourth characters. To address this we have:
-
Reduced Max Level from 25 to 20 and are granting more Skill Points and Attribute Points as rewards for the earlier levels.
-
The total number of Skill Points and Attribute Points available at Max Level is the same
-
We have lowered the XP requirements to reach higher levels
-
We have changed the XP awarded from various Episodes
-
We have increased XP bonus of the Revelatory Charm to speed up the levelling process
Related Playtest Levelling Notes
-
If you want to experience the new changes as intended, we recommend starting with a new save file. Please reach out on Discord if you have any questions regarding the process.
-
The feedback indicated that most players did not get the opportunity to play more than one character at a high level. To give Playtesters the opportunity to play with different characters at high level, we have added a toggle in the Observatory that allows players to manually increase or decrease their Level. This is a Playtest Only Feature, and we hope you’ll enjoy experimenting with other characters at, or near, Max Level.
Trinkets, Gold, and the Merchants Table
The general consensus is that now that we can equip trinkets from the Emporium and take them into dungeons, the in-run Trinkets have no meaningful relevance, which also greatly impacts the utility of the Merchant Table. Related feedback around gold, particularly around gold pickings after the last Merchant Table having no utility was received as well.
For today’s update we’ve focused on difficulty and levelling, so we haven’t addressed this feedback in this patch.
Fixes and Polish
-
Interaction button callout for puzzle items is properly greyed-out while in Spectral Detour
-
HUD notifications for gold or glyphs will now accumulate numbers for a short duration, rather than displaying a separate pop-up for each collectible obtained
-
Clients that disconnect before they spawn-in will no longer take up an (un-kickable) session slot
-
Light and Medium hit reactions no longer interrupt revives
-
Enemies no longer block line-of-sight for interaction (most noticeable when holding the button to revive a teammate)
-
Fix join-in-progress spectators seeing broken HUD widgets
-
Items in goop or water now have an additional glow FX when you're close to them, so they're easier to interact with
-
Fixed collision settings in some rooms that were blocking projectile attacks
-
New iconography for some status effects, perks, and skill upgrades
-
Fix clients jumping on shrines sometimes teleporting them out of the map. This is a mitigation and in some cases can still occur.
-
Players can now choose to skip the results screen countdown and leave party immediately
-
Lieutenant health bar and battle music now only start when a player has crossed the one-way door into a room
-
Fix issue where Rico could sometimes not walk down stairs
-
Fix issue where Rico could get stuck in a state where their movement was "slippery", their body was tilted, and/or their camera was tilted
-
Improvements to enemy pathfinding in some rooms
-
Fixed a place where players can get soft-stuck in the Forest
Changed depots in publictest branch