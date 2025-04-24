Hey, y'all - hope you're doing well in the new quarter. We've made some updates to the game to fix issues across systems over the past month and change!

💻Dev Log

🎮 Design: Fixed missing / floating wall issues for arenas on Lv. 1 Adult, update player out of bounds to prevent boundary breaks on Level 1

🔉 Audio: modified mixes in FMOD (English, Japanese, Spanish book audio mixes) and fixed audio triggering (double jump emote, footstep SFX)

⚔️ Combat Physics: edited enemy bird's fireball physics to prevent wall passing

🐲 Boss Fights : Removed the Spider Dragon's current anomalous chomp sound (they're not a biter [for now!])

🛠️Refactoring and cleaning of code post launch e.g. PlayerController, messaging of events, timer tools for design mods, etc. We're hoping this'll make it easier to get great, big changes out to y'all :)

With love 💖,