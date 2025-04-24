Playing Capibara Lost Dreams will now be much smoother and fun! Numerous changes have been implemented to enhance gameplay. List of changes:

Added Latin Spanish Dubbing. (You can select it from within the game)

Added Japanese Dubbing. (You can select it from within the game)

Players can now level up by defeating enemies and gaining experience.

Various enemy types have been added, some stronger than others; defeating them helps you level up.

Hearts have been replaced with a health bar that players can improve by leveling up.

Players now have a Stamina bar used for attacks, running, dodging, and shielding.

A Strength bar has been added for increasing damage.

Campfires have been added for resting, saving the game, and setting respawn points. Experience points earned from defeating enemies can also be allocated there.

Weapons now have different damage values.

The inventory has been completely revamped.

Several tutorials have been added for new features.

Sprinting is now possible.

An issue where dodging did not avoid damage has been fixed.

An issue allowing infinite wall jumping has been corrected.

Stealth zones have been added where players can hide in bushes to avoid detection.

Instant takedowns are now possible by attacking enemies from behind.

Enemies now patrol areas.

Vendors have been added.

Animations have been smoothed out overall.

The character can now perform heavy attacks that consume more stamina.

A bow and arrows have been added.

The character can slide on the ground for faster movement.

Wooden crates now drop items when broken.

The character can heal using potions, which can be replenished at campfires.

An optional activity has been added where players must find a lost Capibara item; finding it rewards significant bonuses.

The game has been divided into 19 chapters, with notifications when starting a new chapter.

