Hello everyone,
This is a minor patch that improves the text of a few explanations in the intro tutorial area.
See you in Caelum!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone,
This is a minor patch that improves the text of a few explanations in the intro tutorial area.
See you in Caelum!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update